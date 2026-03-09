E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Sale of firecrackers banned in Bajaur

Our Correspondent Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
BAJAUR: Taking notice of the growing trade and use of firecrackers, the district administration on Sunday banned the sale of all types of firecrackers by enforcing Section 144 in Bajaur.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, according to a statement issued here.

Senior police officials were also in attendance.

The meeting noted that the sale and use of such firecrackers had increased ahead of Eidul Fitr, posing a serious threat to the law and order situation in the district. They noted that the use of firecrackers harmed children physically and mentally.

The deputy commissioner directed the relevant officials to ensure the effective implementation of the ban.

He also instructed the officials of the administration and police to conduct surprise visits to major bazaars, fine the shopkeepers selling firecrackers and seize the material.

Meanwhile, Khar traders’ association president Wajid Ali Shah on Sunday welcomed the ban, and urged the traders to not sell firecrackers.

In a statement, he said his association fully supported the move, adding they wouldn’t object to the police arresting the traders stocking and selling firecrackers.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

