Candidates perturbed over delay in hiring for paramedic posts in Haripur

HARIPUR: The candidates who had qualified ETEA test for different paramedical positions have demanded early completion of process that has been delayed for the last three years, one of the successful candidates of the written test told Dawn here on Friday.

Sharing the details with this correspondent Abdullah, one of the candidates, said that the office of the District Health Officer Haripur had advertised 39 positions on November 30, 2022, and invited applications from eligible candidates from the entire KP province including merged districts throughnewspapers.

As many as 443 candidates were declared successful by ETEA and before calling the successful candidate for final interview and selection, the caretaker government took over and imposed ban on hiring and transfers, Abdullah said adding that the matter remained in the cold storage even when the new government took over following February 08, 2024, election.

However, after frequent demands from the candidates, the DHO through another newspaper advertisement had asked those who had secured 50 percent and plus marks to submit their educational credentials with his office by September 15, 2025.

“This process was again delayed due to unknown reasons and despite frequent visits to the office of the DHO none of the successful candidates was called for mandatory interview,” said another candidate, requesting anonymity.

When contacted the district health officer Haripur, Dr Mohsin Raza Turabi, confirmed that the process of finalisation of hiring on the 39 advertised posts has been delayed since 2022 because of certain ambiguities.

He said that the advertisement published for the vacant positions carried two different conditions set for hiring. “The one was about eligibility of all the candidates fulfilling the criteria from across the province including merged districts while the second condition mentioned at serial No 20 of the advertisement said that the candidates from Haripur district will be preferred,” he said. He disclosed further that when the successful candidates were asked to submit their educational and experience credentials, only 91 out of 443 candidates turned up with documents.

In the face of two conflicting conditions or ambiguities and submission of documents for interviews by only 91candidates, the DHO office, according to Dr Raza, had written to the office of Director General Health KP seeking advice whether to re-advertise the positions or complete the hiring process.

He said that the office of the DG health KP has sought the advice from the law department in the particular matter that was expected after Eidul Fitr, which, he said, was necessary to avoid legal complications.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026