Man arrested for killing boy after assault in Wana

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The police have arrested an accused in connection with the assault and murder of a 13-year-old boy in Tanai area of Wana tehsil, Lower South Waziristan, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The tragic incident had occurred on March 4 when the deceased, Imran, reportedly went to graze his herd of goats and sheep in the nearby Khowar-i-Khulla Mountain. He did not return home, causing concern among his family and residents, who later launched a search operation.

Following swift investigation, the suspect, identified as Moheeb, a neighbour of the victim, was traced and taken into custody within 30 hours of the incident.

The suspect was presented before the media at Spin Dam police station. According to DSP Asghar Ali Shah, the suspect has confessed during preliminary interrogation to assault the minor before killing him. Police said he allegedly struck the boy with stones near a mountain stream and then buried the body at the site.

“The suspect told investigators that the victim had threatened to disclose the incident to his family, following which he committed the murder,” DSP Shah said.

LAID TO REST: Funeral prayers for the two policemen, who were martyred in a blast in Rustam Bazaar the other day, were held at the Wana Police Lines here on Sunday.

Lower South Waziristan deputy commissioner Musarrat Zaman, Commandant South Waziristan Scouts Mohammad Tahir, civil and military officials, and a large number of local residents attended the funeral. The martyred officials included constables Mirza Alam and Gul Shah.

Tributes were paid to the martyrs, and their sacrifices were honoured.

Following the funeral prayers, bodies of the martyred personnel were taken to their native villages, where they were laid to rest.

A total of 31 people were injured in the blast, including five police officials. Among the injured were SHO Wana city police station Saifullah, Sub-Inspectors Mohammad Ali, Muzammil, additional ASI Momin Khan, and police constable Lal Mohammad. Three officials in critical condition were airlifted to CMH Peshawar. The injured also include elderly citizens, children, and young people.

According to DSP Wana Asghar Ali Shah, the blast occurred after explosive material planted at the main entrance of the supermarket detonated, causing a powerful explosion. Police have launched an investigation, and a case has been registered at the CTD police station in South Waziristan.

