Stockpiles of food, medicines established in Kalash valleys

CHITRAL: Communities in Kalash valleys have moved a step closer to disaster resilience as the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat Pakistan (AKAHP) has established essential stockpiles in Bumburate, Rumbur and Birir to ensure immediate self-sufficiency when flash floods severed the road links between the remote valleys and the rest of the district.

Talking to media in Chitral Press Club here on Sunday, residents of Kalash valleys said that the intervention funded by the government of Denmark under the “Increasing Communities’ Resilience to Climate Change” project and routed through the Aga Khan Foundation had successfully bridged the critical gaps in supply chains in the isolated valleys.

Zahid Alam, a volunteer from Bumburate, recalled the harrowing aftermath of the 2015 flash floods when vehicular access was cut off for a month and expressed pleasure over the initiative, noting that the mountainous terrain and remote location often left them isolated for weeks following disasters.

Ghazi Khan, a resident of Rumbur valley, extended his gratitude to the organisation and the Danish government, saying that the community can now swiftly mobilise shelter, food and medicines and by decentralising emergency supplies, the project shifts the local population’s role from passive onlookers to empowered actors.

He said that the communities in these three contiguous valleys are now equipped to handle the ‘ testing hours’ following a disaster when no external help and assistance is visible even in distant sight.

Turab Khan of Birir valley said that the project has transformed the local mindset as they were no longer just victims waiting for the district administration’s response; but they have become active first responders.

He claimed that this strategic stockpiling is expected to significantly reduce the humanitarian impact of the frequent floods that have historically devastated the region, providing a vital safety net for one of Pakistan’s most culturally unique populations.

Furthermore, the initiative is set to bolster the local tourism sector, a major economic pillar, by ensuring that tourists stranded during the summer flood season have access to food and medical supplies.

