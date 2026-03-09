E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Stockpiles of food, medicines established in Kalash valleys

A Correspondent Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

CHITRAL: Communities in Kalash valleys have moved a step closer to disaster resilience as the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat Pakistan (AKAHP) has established essential stockpiles in Bumburate, Rumbur and Birir to ensure immediate self-sufficiency when flash floods severed the road links between the remote valleys and the rest of the district.

Talking to media in Chitral Press Club here on Sunday, residents of Kalash valleys said that the intervention funded by the government of Denmark under the “Increasing Communities’ Resilience to Climate Change” project and routed through the Aga Khan Foundation had successfully bridged the critical gaps in supply chains in the isolated valleys.

Zahid Alam, a volunteer from Bumburate, recalled the harrowing aftermath of the 2015 flash floods when vehicular access was cut off for a month and expressed pleasure over the initiative, noting that the mountainous terrain and remote location often left them isolated for weeks following disasters.

Ghazi Khan, a resident of Rumbur valley, extended his gratitude to the organisation and the Danish government, saying that the community can now swiftly mobilise shelter, food and medicines and by decentralising emergency supplies, the project shifts the local population’s role from passive onlookers to empowered actors.

He said that the communities in these three contiguous valleys are now equipped to handle the ‘ testing hours’ following a disaster when no external help and assistance is visible even in distant sight.

Turab Khan of Birir valley said that the project has transformed the local mindset as they were no longer just victims waiting for the district administration’s response; but they have become active first responders.

He claimed that this strategic stockpiling is expected to significantly reduce the humanitarian impact of the frequent floods that have historically devastated the region, providing a vital safety net for one of Pakistan’s most culturally unique populations.

Furthermore, the initiative is set to bolster the local tourism sector, a major economic pillar, by ensuring that tourists stranded during the summer flood season have access to food and medical supplies.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

AS Sun Tzu, the master Chinese strategist of antiquity put it, “all warfare is based on deception”. Propaganda...
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe