Butchers’ strike in Haripur over meat price enters second day

HARIPUR: The butchers’ shutter down strike entered the second day here on Sunday as both sides continued to stick to their guns over the implementation of the official rates of beef and mutton fixed a little before Ramazan.

On the call of Butchers union Haripur, the meat and mutton sellers shuttered down their shops from Saturday as a mark of protest when the local administration refused to give in to their demand of revising the rates upwards and took legal action against the butchers reportedly caught overcharging the consumers.

The price review committee on February 09 had approved and notified per kg rate of beef rate as Rs950 and that of mutton at Rs1900. But according to a prior strike market survey the butchers were selling beef/buffalo meat for Rs 1400 per kg and boneless for Rs1600 and mutton for Rs 2800.

Talking to Dawn, Ch Kamran, president of butchers union Haripur, confirmed that the butchers strike would continue for an indefinite period until acceptance of their demand. He said that none from the district administration approached the protesting butchers to end the stalemate.

“We did this under compulsion as the administration is sending the butchers to jail and imposing heavy fines without realising the hardships they are exposed to in the wake of unprecedented hike in market prices of livestock,” he said.

He said that he met the DC Haripur along with a delegation of president Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, all traders association and other traders unions two weeks back and requested him to revise the rates in the light of findings of the test purchase and slaughtering of a buffalo and a goat to determine the average cost of per kg beef and mutton.

He reminded that the committee that comprised officials of the district administration, food department, Haripur Chamber of Commerce and media representatives was formed taking the DC Haripur on board and as per findings of the test purchase committee the per kg rate of beef was worked out as Rs1180 against the administration’s rate of Rs950 and Rs2900 for per kg mutton against the official rate of Rs 1900.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Waseem Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Headquarter Fasih Ishaq Abbasi were not available for comments however an official from the office of the district food controller said that the rates of beef and mutton were fixed by the price review committee after gathering information about the market rates of commodity in the neighboring districts and the rates notified were justifiable by all means.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026