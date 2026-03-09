Women writers show grief over death of Iranian supreme leader

PESHAWAR: In the shadowed grace of Ramazan’s fast, delegation of resolute women from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karwan-i- Hawwa, a literary forum for women, crossed the threshold of distance and grief to reach the Iranian consulate in Peshawar.

Led by its chairperson Bushra Farrukh, about 13 luminaries comprising noted educators, authors and advocates arrived to mourn the death of the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khomeini, who was martyred along with is family members on February 28 in a joint US-Israel airstrike on Tehran.

Ms Farrukh voice carried the ancient metaphor of fraternity: “Iran and Pakistan are kin from the dawn of brotherhood -- one body in shared joy and sorrow. When one limb aches, the whole frame trembles in pain. In this hour of rupture, we stand unyielding beside our Iranian sisters and brothers, our hearts echoing their lament,” she said.

Each member of the delegation offered personal words of solace, weaving a tapestry of collective sorrow for a leader, who championed Muslim unity against division.

Iran Consul General Ali Banafsha Khwa replied: “Your journey, undertaken in fasting, touches the soul, our supreme leader has departed, yet his luminous thoughts, his unyielding character, and his call to oneness endure eternally. He spoke not for faction but the entire Ummah. Words became deeds, life yield to noble sacrifice, martyrdom a defiant beacon against fear of death.”

The general secretary of Karwan-i-Hawwa, Faiza Shehzad, told this scribe that their visit would serve a powerful reminder that humanity, compassion and faith could transcend even deepest geopolitical wounds.

“The flame our supreme leader kindled shall not dim. Insha Allah, peace’s dawn will break anew over Iran,” she said.

The members of the delegation include Kaneez Fatima, Basmina Sartaj, Prof Shaheen Amin, Maryam Bibi, Samina Qadir, Tabinda Farrukh, Atiya Hidayatullah and others.

The visit closed with Bushra Farrukh’s handwritten condolence, a quiet description of enduring faith and shared humanity. Amidst war clamour and successor’s uncertainty, this heartfelt gesture in an era shadowed conflict and divisive trends from Peshawar to Tehran whispers a timeless truth -- compassion outlives conflict, and sisterhood bridges even the widest chasms of grief.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026