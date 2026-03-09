E-Paper | March 09, 2026

12 cops suspended for aiding wheat smuggling

Our Correspondent Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

DERA GHAZI KHAN: District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch has suspended 12 policemen, including Station House Officer of the Wahowa police station, for allowing wheat smuggling

According to official sources, the action was taken in the light of a report from sensitive institutions that the police was involved in facilitating wheat smuggling.

The DPO took immediate action, suspending the relevant officers and personnel and ordered a departmental inquiry against them.

Those suspended include sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, head constables, and constables.

DPO Sadiq Baloch said there was zero-tolerance in such cases and no one would be considered above the law.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

AS Sun Tzu, the master Chinese strategist of antiquity put it, “all warfare is based on deception”. Propaganda...
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe