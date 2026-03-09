12 cops suspended for aiding wheat smuggling

DERA GHAZI KHAN: District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch has suspended 12 policemen, including Station House Officer of the Wahowa police station, for allowing wheat smuggling

According to official sources, the action was taken in the light of a report from sensitive institutions that the police was involved in facilitating wheat smuggling.

The DPO took immediate action, suspending the relevant officers and personnel and ordered a departmental inquiry against them.

Those suspended include sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, head constables, and constables.

DPO Sadiq Baloch said there was zero-tolerance in such cases and no one would be considered above the law.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026