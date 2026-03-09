Female polio workers honoured on Women’s Day

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) marked International Women’s Day with a special ceremony honouring the dedication and resilience of female frontline polio workers who play a pivotal role in protecting children from polio.

The event was attended by female polio workers, along with senior officials of the provincial polio programme.

The ceremony acknowledged the invaluable contributions of women who walk door-to-door in communities, often in challenging conditions, to ensure that every child receives life-saving polio vaccines.

Speaking at the event, Adeel Tasawur, Coordinator of the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre, paid rich tribute to the commitment and dedication of female polio workers.

“Female polio workers are the backbone of our eradication efforts. Their dedication, courage and perseverance ensure that children across Punjab remain protected from polio,” he said.

He emphasised that the Emergency Operations Centre remains committed to ensuring that all polio workers are treated with dignity and respect in the workplace.

“The EOC has put strong systems in place to ensure that female workers carry out their responsibilities in a safe environment where they are treated with dignity and respect and are protected from harassment,” he added, while commending their unwavering commitment to safeguarding children’s health.

On the occasion, Uzma Kardar, Focal Person to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Polio Eradication, highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and protection.

She noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had personally taken responsibility to ensure that women across the province are protected from deprivation and violence.

“The chief minister has taken strong measures to ensure that women from all walks of life are able to prosper in a safe, respectful and conducive environment free from toxic practices,” she said.

Ms Kardar added that the leadership of Punjab expects women to continue playing an active role in the development and progress of the province. She particularly appreciated the contribution of female polio workers, saying their dedication is central to the government’s efforts to protect children.

“With the commitment and support of female polio workers, the government is making sure that every child is reached and protected from polio,” she said.

International Women’s Day, observed globally on March 8, recognises the achievements of women and calls for greater gender equality and empowerment. In Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts, women form the majority of frontline vaccinators and social mobilisers, making them instrumental in reaching households and building trust within communities.

The ceremony concluded with appreciation for the tireless efforts of female polio workers.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026