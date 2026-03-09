E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Female polio workers honoured on Women’s Day

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) marked International Women’s Day with a special ceremony honouring the dedication and resilience of female frontline polio workers who play a pivotal role in protecting children from polio.

The event was attended by female polio workers, along with senior officials of the provincial polio programme.

The ceremony acknowledged the invaluable contributions of women who walk door-to-door in communities, often in challenging conditions, to ensure that every child receives life-saving polio vaccines.

Speaking at the event, Adeel Tasawur, Coordinator of the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre, paid rich tribute to the commitment and dedication of female polio workers.

“Female polio workers are the backbone of our eradication efforts. Their dedication, courage and perseverance ensure that children across Punjab remain protected from polio,” he said.

He emphasised that the Emergency Operations Centre remains committed to ensuring that all polio workers are treated with dignity and respect in the workplace.

“The EOC has put strong systems in place to ensure that female workers carry out their responsibilities in a safe environment where they are treated with dignity and respect and are protected from harassment,” he added, while commending their unwavering commitment to safeguarding children’s health.

On the occasion, Uzma Kardar, Focal Person to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Polio Eradication, highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and protection.

She noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had personally taken responsibility to ensure that women across the province are protected from deprivation and violence.

“The chief minister has taken strong measures to ensure that women from all walks of life are able to prosper in a safe, respectful and conducive environment free from toxic practices,” she said.

Ms Kardar added that the leadership of Punjab expects women to continue playing an active role in the development and progress of the province. She particularly appreciated the contribution of female polio workers, saying their dedication is central to the government’s efforts to protect children.

“With the commitment and support of female polio workers, the government is making sure that every child is reached and protected from polio,” she said.

International Women’s Day, observed globally on March 8, recognises the achievements of women and calls for greater gender equality and empowerment. In Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts, women form the majority of frontline vaccinators and social mobilisers, making them instrumental in reaching households and building trust within communities.

The ceremony concluded with appreciation for the tireless efforts of female polio workers.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

AS Sun Tzu, the master Chinese strategist of antiquity put it, “all warfare is based on deception”. Propaganda...
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe