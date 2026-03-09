Girl ‘raped’ in hospital

GUJRAT: A 16 years old girl was reportedly raped by a man in a private hospital of Mandi Bahauddin Civil Lines Police precincts.

The mother of the girl lodged a complaint with the police three days ago that her daughter had gone to a private hospital along with her aunt (sister of complainant) to have some medicine.

When the girl went to a hospital washroom and did not return for quite some time, her aunt launched the search.

She heard screams from the washroom and knocked at its door. She said three men opened the door and fled.

Police have registered the case against the suspects on the report of the mother of the girl.

Sources in police said that the nominated suspect had obtained interim bail.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026