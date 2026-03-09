E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Chess championship concludes

Published March 9, 2026
LAHORE: The two-day Punjab Open Chess Championship concluded at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Saturday night.

As many as 350 male and female players from all parts of the province participated in the grand event in different categories.

Asad Ali was declared winner in the Master category after tough competition with Tanveer MD Gillani. Both the players had six and half points. Hasan Tahir, who scored six points, finished third in the Master category.

In Amateur category, M Umair, Wajid Ali and Zeeshan Ali clinched top three positions while Fareeha Saddique, Noor Fatima Rashid and Sehrish shared top three positions, respectively, in Women’s category.

In U-16 category, M Chaudhry, Ahmed Usman and Ali Seena bagged top three positions, respectively.

Cash prizes worth lakhs of rupees were distributed among the winning players at the closing ceremony.

Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum distributed prizes among the top position-holders.

