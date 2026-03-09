Representation of minorities women sought at UC level, Senate

LAHORE: Pakistan Masiha Millat Party (PMMP) on Sunday sought introduction of legislation, as soon as possible, to also grant the non-Muslim women living below the poverty line in the country representation from union councils to Senate.

“Laws should also be enacted to end the abduction and forced religious conversion of non-Muslim minor girls, and measures should be taken to stop the ongoing sexual exploitation of women working in brick-kilns, factories and on feudal landlords’ farms,” says Aslam Parvez Sahotra, PMMP chairman, addressing a press conference here on International Women’s Day.

He says that due to a lack of representation of non-Muslim women in legislative bodies, “no legislation has been enacted to restore their fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, he says, violence against women has increased significantly.

Incidents of abduction of Christian, Hindu, and other non-Muslim minor girls, their forced conversion to another religion, and forced marriages are increasing day by day, Mr Sahotra says.

Furthermore, he says, the women living below the poverty line, who are trapped in generational forced labour and work in remote brick-kilns, factories and on landlords’ farms far from cities frequently face sexual abuse and exploitation.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026