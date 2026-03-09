E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Representation of minorities women sought at UC level, Senate

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Pakistan Masiha Millat Party (PMMP) on Sunday sought introduction of legislation, as soon as possible, to also grant the non-Muslim women living below the poverty line in the country representation from union councils to Senate.

“Laws should also be enacted to end the abduction and forced religious conversion of non-Muslim minor girls, and measures should be taken to stop the ongoing sexual exploitation of women working in brick-kilns, factories and on feudal landlords’ farms,” says Aslam Parvez Sahotra, PMMP chairman, addressing a press conference here on International Women’s Day.

He says that due to a lack of representation of non-Muslim women in legislative bodies, “no legislation has been enacted to restore their fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, he says, violence against women has increased significantly.

Incidents of abduction of Christian, Hindu, and other non-Muslim minor girls, their forced conversion to another religion, and forced marriages are increasing day by day, Mr Sahotra says.

Furthermore, he says, the women living below the poverty line, who are trapped in generational forced labour and work in remote brick-kilns, factories and on landlords’ farms far from cities frequently face sexual abuse and exploitation.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

AS Sun Tzu, the master Chinese strategist of antiquity put it, “all warfare is based on deception”. Propaganda...
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe