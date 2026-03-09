Drug dealer killed in ‘CCD encounter’

TOBA TEK SINGH: An alleged drug dealer was killed in an encounter with the CCD Iqbal Town in the Faisalabad Sandal Bar Police area late on Saturday night.

Police claimed that CCD Iqbal Town Circle Officer in-charge Ali Ikram along with his team had set up a picket on the Chanan Kay Motorway Bridge to arrest dangerous suspects. During this, police claimed that suspicious motorcyclists opened fire on the CCD team when they tried to stop them.

After exchanging fire, the CCD claimed to arrest one suspect in an injured condition, while his other accomplices managed to escape. Police claimed the arrested suspect was shifted to the hospital, but he could not survive. He was identified as Shakeel alias Chocolate Baba, who had a record of robbery and other serious crimes and was an ice dealer of Chak Jhumra.

Another drug dealer was also killed in an encounter with the CCD at Gojra.

Police claimed that three suspects opened fire on policemen near Gojra Chak 353 JB. After an exchange of fire, police claimed to have found one suspect dead, who had received multiple bullets from his accomplices who escaped away.

Police said he was identified as Yasir Gujjar Tunda of Kamalia Chak 714 GB and he was wanted in dozens of drug cases.

SUSPENDED: Taking notice of an inquiry report of a child’s torture case, Nankana Sahib DPO Arsalan Zahid suspended ASI Mehboob Ahmad posted at the Faizabad police station on Sunday.

Inquiry officer Bara Ghar circle DSP Ayub Sahi had confirmed that the accused ASI unlawfully arrested a child on theft charges and tortured him in the police station.

DEATH SENTENCE: Jaranwala Additional District and Sessions Judge Saqib Farooq Awan handed down the death sentence along with a fine of Rs1 million to a murder case convict.

Prosecution said convict Babar Hussain and two others had shot dead Rai Gulfraz Kalyar in 2021 over an old enmity in Lundianwala.

Court declared his two accomplices, Abubakar and Umair, as proclaimed offenders, who would be tried after their arrest.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026