E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Drug dealer killed in ‘CCD encounter’

Our Correspondent Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TOBA TEK SINGH: An alleged drug dealer was killed in an encounter with the CCD Iqbal Town in the Faisalabad Sandal Bar Police area late on Saturday night.

Police claimed that CCD Iqbal Town Circle Officer in-charge Ali Ikram along with his team had set up a picket on the Chanan Kay Motorway Bridge to arrest dangerous suspects. During this, police claimed that suspicious motorcyclists opened fire on the CCD team when they tried to stop them.

After exchanging fire, the CCD claimed to arrest one suspect in an injured condition, while his other accomplices managed to escape. Police claimed the arrested suspect was shifted to the hospital, but he could not survive. He was identified as Shakeel alias Chocolate Baba, who had a record of robbery and other serious crimes and was an ice dealer of Chak Jhumra.

Another drug dealer was also killed in an encounter with the CCD at Gojra.

Police claimed that three suspects opened fire on policemen near Gojra Chak 353 JB. After an exchange of fire, police claimed to have found one suspect dead, who had received multiple bullets from his accomplices who escaped away.

Police said he was identified as Yasir Gujjar Tunda of Kamalia Chak 714 GB and he was wanted in dozens of drug cases.

SUSPENDED: Taking notice of an inquiry report of a child’s torture case, Nankana Sahib DPO Arsalan Zahid suspended ASI Mehboob Ahmad posted at the Faizabad police station on Sunday.

Inquiry officer Bara Ghar circle DSP Ayub Sahi had confirmed that the accused ASI unlawfully arrested a child on theft charges and tortured him in the police station.

DEATH SENTENCE: Jaranwala Additional District and Sessions Judge Saqib Farooq Awan handed down the death sentence along with a fine of Rs1 million to a murder case convict.

Prosecution said convict Babar Hussain and two others had shot dead Rai Gulfraz Kalyar in 2021 over an old enmity in Lundianwala.

Court declared his two accomplices, Abubakar and Umair, as proclaimed offenders, who would be tried after their arrest.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

AS Sun Tzu, the master Chinese strategist of antiquity put it, “all warfare is based on deception”. Propaganda...
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe