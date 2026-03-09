Highway police arrest robbers near Jhelum

GUJAR KHAN: The National Highway and Motorway police (NHMP) arrested robbers who were fleeing after looting cattle and cash from farmers in Jhelum on Sunday morning.

According to sources, Mohammad Afzaal, a resident of Dhoke Rajoo, and his nephew were taking half a dozen cattle to sell in Kunjaah Mandi in Gujrat area.

A gang of armed men intercepted their mini truck at a deserted place in Chotala area and looted over Rs200,000 cash and mobile phones from. The robbers tied them with ropes and threw them in a jungle before escaping with the loaded truck.

After crossing Chotala, Pind Dadan Khan and Lillah police stations, the robbers were intercepted by Motorway police near Khanqah Dogran. During routine checking, the driver and his accomplices could not give a satisfactory reply as a result of which they were arrested and then handed over to the police along with the looted truck and cattle. Sources in Jhelum police confirmed the incident.

According to preliminary investigations, a head constable, who was posted in Rawalpindi, was the mastermind behind the robberies conducted by the gang.

Further investigations were underway, police said.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026