‘Govt steps have ensured availability of quality flour at fixed rates’

A Correspondent Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
TAXILA: Government measures to maintain the availability of quality flour at officially fixed prices are beginning to yield positive results across Rawalpindi Division, with residents reporting better and uninterrupted access to the staple commodity.

Deputy Director of the Food Security and Commodities Procurement Department (FS&CPD) for Rawalpindi Division Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Joiya said this while speaking to journalists after inspecting flour availability at Negahban Bazaar and flour supply trucking points in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah on Sunday.

He said the districts of Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum were now receiving a regular supply of good-quality flour at government-notified prices. “Areas that previously experienced frequent disruptions in flour supply are now witnessing improved stability in the market and easier access for consumers,” he remarked.

Mr Joiya said the positive change was the result of intensified monitoring and strict action against illegal hoarding, diversion of wheat stocks and smuggling, which had earlier caused artificial shortages and fluctuations in prices. He added that tighter supervision of flour mills and distribution channels had significantly contributed to maintaining price control in the market.

“Regular field inspections and continuous oversight have helped prevent profiteering and ensured that flour reaches the public without delays or manipulation of prices,” he said.

Replying to a question, the deputy director said the improved situation reflected strengthened monitoring mechanisms, strict enforcement of official price regulations and better coordination within the Food Department aimed at stabilising the flour supply chain in the region.

Officials said coordinated enforcement efforts by the department had helped streamline the distribution system, restoring market stability and preventing the re-emergence of shortages that had affected the region in the past.

Mr Joiya further observed that the current situation aligned with the provincial government’s broader policy of protecting consumers and ensuring food security, particularly at a time when many households were facing increasing economic challenges.

He expressed confidence that continued enforcement of regulatory measures, along with transparency and accountability in the supply chain, would help sustain the improvements and strengthen public trust in the administration’s ability to ensure the availability of essential food items across all districts of Rawalpindi Division.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

