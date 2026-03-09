US cardinal slams ‘sickening’ White House war montage video

An American cardinal close to Pope Leo XIV has described a White House video montage mixing Hollywood film clips with real footage of strikes on Iran as “horrifying” and “sickening”, AFP reports.

“A real war with real death and real suffering being treated like it’s a video game — it’s sickening”, Cardinal Blase Cupich said in a statement on the diocese website.

In the 42-second video posted on X with the caption “Justice the American way”, Hollywood heroics are interspersed with footage released by the US military showing real strikes on various targets.