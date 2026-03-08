Explainer: What to know about Dimona, Israel’s nuclear site

In a war already redrawing the region’s red lines, with the death toll from the US-Israeli attacks on Iran reportedly having surpassed 1,000, Tehran has brought one of the Middle East’s most sensitive strategic sites into the escalation equation: Israel’s Dimona nuclear site.

A senior Iranian military official told the Iranian website Iran Nuances, later reported by Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency, that if the US and Israel pursue a “regime change” scenario in practice, Tehran’s “final effective missiles will target the Dimona nuclear reactor and all regional energy infrastructure,” adding: “This is a scenario we have already prepared for.”

