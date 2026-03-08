PHOTOS: Raging fire, black smoke, charred tanker after attack on Shahran oil depot Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 08:10pm 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel A smoke plume rises from an ongoing fire following an overnight airstrike on the Shahran oil refinery in northwestern Tehran on March 8, 2026. — AFP People stand near a destroyed vehicle as smoke rises after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, on March 8, 2026. — WANA via Reuters People record smoke rising after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks on March 8, 2026. — WANA via Reuters Members of the Red Crescent talk to each other as smoke rises after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, in Tehran, Iran on March 8, 2026. — WANA via Reuters