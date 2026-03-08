E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Arab League chief says Iran attacks on member states ‘reckless’

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 06:32pm
The Arab League’s secretary-general has said that Iranian attacks on several member states were “reckless”, urging Tehran to reverse what he called a “massive strategic mistake”, AFP reports.

Addressing an emergency video conference of Arab foreign ministers from Cairo, Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the strikes “cannot be justified under any pretext or excuse”, accusing Tehran of responding to Gulf peace efforts with “treacherous rockets and drone attacks”.

He said Arab states were “not parties to the ongoing war” and had made it clear they would not allow “their territory or airspace to be used” to launch attacks.

Several Arab countries had put in “earnest, sincere and serious efforts to spare the entire region, including Iran, the ravages of war”, Aboul Gheit added.

Iran Israel War

