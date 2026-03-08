E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Senior official refutes UAE struck desalination facility in Iran

Published March 8, 2026
A UAE senior official has denied that the country was involved in a strike against an Iranian desalination facility, as was previously reported by an Israeli outlet.

“This is a fake news. The UAE didn’t do that,” he said in response to a post sharing the alleged news.

“The UAE will never place the Iranian people in the same basket as the Iranian regime. The Iranian people are the real victims of that regime and the ones who suffer the most from its policies,“ Ali Alnuaimi, Chairman of the UAE’s National Defence Committee, stated.

“As neighbours, we recognise this reality and we care about their wellbeing,” Alnuaimi said in a statement, which he also shared on X.

The Israeli military has also denied involvement in the strike, The Jerusalem Post said.

Iran Israel War

