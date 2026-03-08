Silence in face of US-Israeli aggression will only further erode credibility of global legal order: Iranian official

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, has said that the “unlawful US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran has torpedoed diplomatic efforts, shattered the very foundations of international law, and unleashed a devastating assault on humanity itself”.

“Iran is now exercising its inherent right to self-defence under international law. Silence and indifference in the face of such flagrant violations and atrocities will only further erode the credibility of the global legal order and embolden future aggressors,” he warned in a post on X.