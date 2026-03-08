PM Shehbaz ‘deeply saddened’ by deaths of two Pakistani nationals in UAE so far

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the deaths of two Pakistanis in the UAE so far, which were caused by falling debris from aerial interceptions.

The premier said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic death of two Pakistani nationals” — one in Abu Dhabi and one in Dubai.

“Our diplomatic missions in the UAE are in close contact with the Dubai authorities to provide all necessary assistance and to facilitate the repatriation process. Our hearts go out to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” he added.