Nearly 9,700 civilian building units destroyed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran: Red Crescent

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has said that at least 9,669 civilian units have been destroyed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran, Al Jazeera reports.
The IRCS said these included 7,943 residential units and 1,617 commercial units.
