Iranian Red Crescent warns of toxic rain risks after explosions at oil facilities

The Iranian Red Crescent Society has warned civilians to take precautions, saying rain could become toxic after explosions at oil facilities, Al Jazeera reports.

“Such rain could cause chemical burns to the skin and damage to the lungs,” it was quoted as saying on Telegram.

The Red Crescent directed people not to leave their homes under any circumstances, and to immediately take shelter under concrete or metal roofs if they were outdoors.

It particularly cautioned them against sheltering under trees.

“If rain comes into contact with the skin, do not rub the affected area under any circumstances and rinse it only with a continuous stream of cold water,” Al Jazeera quoted the Red Crescent as saying.