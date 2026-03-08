E-Paper | March 08, 2026

‘It is raining oil in Tehran’: CNN journalist describes scenes after major strikes on oil facilities

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 02:06pm
CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen, reporting from Tehran, has described that it “is raining oil” in the Iranian capital after “major airstrikes” on the city’s oil facilities.

In his video on X, Pleitgen said, “The sky above the city is covered in very thick black clouds. You can see that everywhere.”

Noting that it was also raining in Tehran, he added, “You can see that the rain, the rainwater is actually black, also saturated, it appears with oil […] This sort of oil-filled rain that we have right now on the Iranian capital.”

