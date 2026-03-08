‘It is raining oil in Tehran’: CNN journalist describes scenes after major strikes on oil facilities

CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen, reporting from Tehran, has described that it “is raining oil” in the Iranian capital after “major airstrikes” on the city’s oil facilities.

In his video on X, Pleitgen said, “The sky above the city is covered in very thick black clouds. You can see that everywhere.”

Noting that it was also raining in Tehran, he added, “You can see that the rain, the rainwater is actually black, also saturated, it appears with oil […] This sort of oil-filled rain that we have right now on the Iranian capital.”