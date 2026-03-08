US weighs sending special forces to seize Iran’s nuclear stockpile: report

The US and Israel have discussed sending “special forces” into Iran to secure its stockpile of highly enriched uranium at a later stage of the war, Axios reports, citing four sources with knowledge of the discussions.

An Israeli defence official was quoted as saying that Donald Trump and his team are seriously considering sending special operations units into Iran for specific missions.

“A US official said the administration has discussed two options: removing the material from Iran entirely, or bringing in nuclear experts to dilute it on-site,” Axios added.

“Administration officials” told Axios that there has also been discussion of seizing Kharg Island, which the outlet described as a strategic terminal responsible for roughly 90pc of Iran’s crude oil exports.

