E-Paper | March 08, 2026

US weighs sending special forces to seize Iran’s nuclear stockpile: report

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 01:57pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The US and Israel have discussed sending “special forces” into Iran to secure its stockpile of highly enriched uranium at a later stage of the war, Axios reports, citing four sources with knowledge of the discussions.

An Israeli defence official was quoted as saying that Donald Trump and his team are seriously considering sending special operations units into Iran for specific missions.

“A US official said the administration has discussed two options: removing the material from Iran entirely, or bringing in nuclear experts to dilute it on-site,” Axios added.

“Administration officials” told Axios that there has also been discussion of seizing Kharg Island, which the outlet described as a strategic terminal responsible for roughly 90pc of Iran’s crude oil exports.

Read more here.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
Dawn News English
Subscribe