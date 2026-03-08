Pakistani consulate in Dubai in touch with authorities to assist family of person killed in Al Barsha

The Pakistani embassy in the UAE has said its consulate in Dubai is in direct contact with local authorities to “assist” the family of a Pakistani national who lost his life due to falling debris after a missile was intercepted.

“Our Consulate General in Dubai is in direct contact with local authorities to assist the family and facilitate the repatriation process as quickly as possible,” the embassy said on X.

“In this hour of grief, we share in the family’s pain and offer our most sincere prayers,” it added.