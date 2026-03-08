PHC sets aside probe into utilisation of funds by Chitral village conservation bodies

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has set aside an inquiry conducted by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) against office-bearers of 12 village conservation committees over the alleged illegal utilisation of funds generated through trophy hunting permits of markhor and ibex in Chitral.

While disposing of the petition filed by the office-bearers of the village conservation committees against the ACE inquiry, a bench consisting of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Mohammad Faheem Wali ruled that the impugned actions and proceedings initiated by the ACE officials lacked lawful authority and were founded on erroneous interpretation of the government policy framework.

In 2019, the ACE conducted the inquiry and recommended that the village conservation committees (VCCS) could only utilise the interest from their 80 per cent shares in the trophy hunting permits of markhor and ibex and not the principal amount.

The petitioners had sought directives of the court for the government and wildlife department to comply with the relevant notifications and to allow the VCCs to utilsie 80 per cent revenue realised from issuing hunting permits for markhor and ibex for community development projects.

Declares ACE’s action lacked lawful authority

They also requested the court to restrain the ACE from making hurdles in carrying community welfare works by the petitioners and from harassing the office bearers of the VCCs by conducting ‘fabricated’ inquiries under pretext of restricting them to utilise only interest over the capital amount. They requested to set aside an impugned audit report and inquiry by the ACE.

“The government notifications, read in conjunction with the conservation scheme and the opinion of the competent authority, leave no ambiguity that the petitioners were lawfully entitled to utilise the funds generated from trophy hunting for community development and conservation purposes,” the bench ruled in its 12-page detailed judgement.

The bench pronounced that the continuation of the impugned by the respondents No 3 to 5 (officials of the ACE), therefore, amounted to arbitrary exercise of power and unwarranted interference.

“As a consequence thereof, we deem it appropriate to set aside the impugned audit report/ inquiry, initiated by the Anti-Corruption Establishment against the petitioners; whereas to the extent of declaring utilisation of fund by the petitioners, the stance of the Chief Conservator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is clear, to which no exception could be taken by this court, thus, effectively making Prayer-A of the writ petition redundant,” the bench ruled in the judgement authored by Justice Mohammad Faheem Wali.

Advocates Syed Ghufranullah Shah and Abdul Basit Gillani appeared for the petitioners and said the petitioners, being village conservation committees, were community-based, non-governmental committees of 12 villages forming part of markhor and ibex conservation area in Chitral, spread over more than 200 square kilometres.

They said that those committees were established with the objective of wildlife conservation through voluntary bans on hunting, regulation of grazing, protection of forests and pastures, and active community participation, and were governed by their own duly adopted constitutions, ensuring transparency and accountability.

They said that the said areas hosted rare wildlife species including Kashmir markhor and Himalayan ibex, which had been pushed towards extinction due to rampant hunting after the merger of the Chitral state with Pakistan in 1957-58.

Advocate Shah said that the government had introduced community-based wildlife conservation and through notifications issued on Feb 22, 1997 and Jan 12, 2002, allocated 75 per cent, later enhanced to 80 per cent, of revenue from hunting permits for community development and conservation purposes. Since then, he said the petitioners had utilised the said funds for community uplift and conservation projects, while maintaining duly audited accounts.

However, he insisted that that the ACE, without lawful authority and on a misconceived interpretation of the terms of partnership (ToP) initiated malafide inquiry against the petitioners.

On the order of the court, chief conservator (wildlife) Dr Mohsin Farooq, had submitted his report in Dec 2025, saying wildlife resources in the province were governed under the KP Wildlife and Biodiversity Act, 2015, with section 40 mandating the involvement of local communities in conservation.

The report emphasised that markhor conservation in the Parsan area of Chitral was regulated under the Community Managed Game Reserve Rules, which entitled the community to 80 per cent of the revenue generated from trophy hunting permits.

It added that while the original ToP of 1999 was ambitious and couldn’t ensure complete transformation due to limited interest on the fund and low permit rates, a revised ToP was executed in 2023, allocating a decreasing portion of trophy hunting revenue as seed money while the remainder remains community property.

The chief conservator noted that strict measures limiting the utilisation of the fund to the interest only couldn’t be practically implemented without undermining the success of the programme.

Referring to the court’s earlier orders in the case, the bench observed that it was evident from those order sheets that the impugned proceedings were not sustainable in law as the material available on record, including the relevant government notification and the opinion of the chief conservator wildlife, clearly established that the community was lawfully entitled to utilise the funds generated from trophy hunting in accordance with the approved conservation policy, and that the restriction sought to be imposed through the alleged partnership agreement lacked legal basis.

“The continuation of the impugned inquiries amounts to an abuse of authority and unjustified interference in lawful community-based conservation initiatives,” it declared.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026