ANP condemns killing of activist in Khyber

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has strongly condemned the killing of its vice president Zahir Afridi in Khyber district, allegedly by unidentified assailants, and demanded immediate arrest of those responsible.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain described the killing as deeply tragic and strongly condemnable. He said the murder of a political worker in such a manner was clear evidence of the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

He expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the family of the deceased, stating that the party stood with them in this moment of grief.

Mr Hussain said increase in such incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was creating a insecurity among the public. “It is an unfortunate reality that people appear to have been left at the mercy of terrorists and target killers,” he said, adding that it was the fundamental responsibility of the government and the state to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

The ANP leader also termed it worrisome that the bereaved family had expressed reservations about Khyber police’s investigation into the incident. He urged the government and law enforcement agencies to immediately address those concerns and ensure a transparent, impartial and effective investigation into the incident.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026