Delimitation of Mardan urban, rural councils notified

A Correspondent Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:08am
MARDAN: Preliminary delimitations of both the urban and rural councils as well as the cantonment board in Mardan have been officially published.

In this regard, district election commissioner and convener for delimitation in Mardan, Mohammad Bilal on Friday said the delimitations had been prepared on the basis of data from the Digital Census 2023 to ensure proportional representation according to the population of an area.

He said the people could visit the office of the district election commissioner to examine preliminary delimitations.

“Citizens can review the delimitations in detail and submit their objections or suggestions in writing if they deem necessary,” he added.

Mr Bilal said that if any individual had an objection to the preliminary delimitations, they might submit a written objection to the delimitation authority – the office of the regional election commissioner – by March 25.

“However, it is mandatory that the person submitting the objection must be a registered voter of the relevant village council or neighborhood council,” he said.

According to the district election commissioner, after receiving objections, the relevant authority will review them and, following the necessary procedures, finalise the delimitations so that the upcoming local government elections can be conducted on transparent and fair grounds.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

