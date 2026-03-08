Woman, son killed in road accident

LAHORE: A woman and her minor child were killed in a road accident on Alipur Road near Khangarh on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the deceased were identified as Malookan Mai (40) and her eight-year-old son Shair. Both victims suffered severe injuries as they came under the rear wheels of a trailer.

Muzaffargarh emergency teams rushed to the scene after receiving the report of the accident.

Rescuers said that motorcyclist Abdul Rasheed attempted to overtake a trailer when his bike slipped, causing the woman and the child to fall onto the road and come under the wheels of the trailer. The motorcyclist remained safe in the incident.

Rescue officials said the affected family belonged to the Lohar Wala area on Alipur Road in Khangarh. Rescue 1122 personnel handed over the bodies to the police for further legal formalities.

Police also impounded the vehicles and started an investigation into the incident.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026