Buses, vans owners raise fares in Bahawalpur

Our Correspondent Published March 8, 2026
BAHAWALPUR: In the wake of the rise in petrol and diesel prices, the private transport owners of almost all companies at the Bahawalpur General Bus Stand and other places across the district unilaterally increased fares of buses and vans on the inter-city routes.

Speaking to Dawn, the passengers said when they reached the booking office at the general bus stand , they were shocked to know about the new fares. They said Rs20 to Rs50 per passenger fare was increased. On the protests of some passengers, the booking clerks threatened to deny them tickets and the helpless passengers were left with no option but to pay higher fares.

The passengers tried to seek the help of the traffic police officials but could not find them. When the officers of traffic police as well as district transport authority were contacted, they were unavailable for their version.

Meanwhile, political leaders, including Jamaat-i-Islami leader Nasrullah Khan, PTI Lawyers Forum’s Aatiqur Rehman and PPP’s deputy secretary information South Punjab Muhammad Ali Ahsan, criticised the government for the increase in POL prices, saying that the government, during the day, had claimed to have adequate reserved stocks of petrol in the country while at night, it announced the unbearable increased prices for the common man. They appealed to the government to review its decision to increase the prices and withdraw the same as the purchasing power of people was not good.

BURNT: Three persons suffered serious burns when a tractor caught fire at a welding workshop at Adda Zahirpir near Ahmedpur East on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, three workers were welding the fuel tank of the tractor when a spark fell on the nearby diesel can, which burst into fire, engulfing the tractor and causing burns to the workers. They were identified as Muhammad Nadeem (30), Mithan (56) and Gul Bahar (32). The rescuers rushed them to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmedpur East where they were stated to be in serious condition.

The tractor was completely burnt.

