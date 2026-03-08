Punjab governor asks Kabul to choose between Pakistan, terror outfits

TAXILA: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Saturday issued a stern warning to the Afghan authorities, urging them to decisively choose between maintaining peaceful relations with Pakistan or allowing militant groups to operate from their territory.

He was talking to media persons in Pindigheb town of Attock on Saturday. He added that Afghanistan, with alleged support from India, has been involved in terrorism targeting Pakistan.

The governor expressed his deep concern over the recent acts of unprovoked aggression and hostile cross-border actions emanating from the territory of Afghanistan, describing them as blatant violations of international law, established diplomatic norms, and the principles of peaceful neighbourly relations.

He was of the view that for over forty years, Pakistan has borne extraordinary economic, social, and security burdens in hosting millions of Afghan nationals, extending humanitarian assistance, facilitating peace efforts, and consistently advocating for Afghanistan’s stability in international forums, often at immense cost to its own national development and internal security.

He called upon the Afghan Taliban regime to immediately cease all hostile actions, prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorism or aggression against Pakistan, and honour their international obligations and commitments to peaceful coexistence.

The governor praised the ongoing operation Ghazab Lil Haq, describing it as highly successful, and reaffirmed that the entire nation stands behind the Pakistan Army in its fight against militancy.

Recalling Pakistan’s decades-long hospitality toward Afghan refugees and support for initiatives such as training the Afghan cricket team, he said Islamabad’s desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness.

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider also paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating 15 terrorists belonging to the Indian-backed terror groups during intelligence-based operations in Harnai and Pasni districts of Balochistan.

He said that the terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious objectives. He said the sacrifices of the young officers and officials of the security forces will not go in vain.

He said that when the PPP comes to power, it directs its resources towards the unprivileged class. He added that during the 2008 term, the PPP carried out record development work, which no one has been able to break to date.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026