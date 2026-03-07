Qatar airport says airspace still closed amid Middle East conflict

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport remains temporarily closed due to the “current situation”, the airport has said in a statement.

“Passengers are reminded not to proceed to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly,” the statement reads.

It notes that flights are still operating, but due to the opening of a limited corridor for passenger repatriation.

“Scheduled flights will resume once the relevant authority confirms the safe reopening of Qatari airspace,” Hamad International Airport says.