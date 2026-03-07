Iranian Foreign Ministry says it has right to self-defence against US and Israel

Iran’s foreign ministry has said in a statement that responding to the US and Israel’s “brutal military aggression” is the country’s inherent right to self-defence, Al Jazeera reports.

It says that Tehran will continue to take action “until the aggression stops or until the United Nations Security Council fulfils its duty by identifying the aggressors.”

The statement adds that under international law, “states are prohibited from allowing their territory to be used, directly or indirectly, to inflict harm and damage on other states.”

The ministry says Iran has undertaken “necessary and proportionate defensive operations” against US bases, and that warnings have been issued continuously.

This should “in no way be construed as enmity or hostility toward regional countries,” the statement said.