Qatar says it has intercepted a missile, shortly after AFP journalists heard explosions and sirens sounding in central Doha.
“Armed forces intercepted [a] missile attack which targeted [the] State of Qatar,” the defence ministry has said.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Qatar says it has intercepted a missile, shortly after AFP journalists heard explosions and sirens sounding in central Doha.
“Armed forces intercepted [a] missile attack which targeted [the] State of Qatar,” the defence ministry has said.