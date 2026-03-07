Air raid sirens have been activated in Bahrain as its Ministry of Interior has warned people to head to the “nearest safe space”, Al Jazeera reports.
It is the second time in the past few hours that sirens have sounded in Bahrain.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Air raid sirens have been activated in Bahrain as its Ministry of Interior has warned people to head to the “nearest safe space”, Al Jazeera reports.
It is the second time in the past few hours that sirens have sounded in Bahrain.