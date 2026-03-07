E-Paper | March 07, 2026

CDF Munir meets with Saudi defence minister, discusses Iranian attacks and defence agreement

Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 08:10am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshall Asim Munir has met with the Saudi defence minister, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, to discuss the ongoing Middle East conflict and Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabia.

“We discussed the Iranian attacks on the Kingdom within the framework of the strategic defence agreement between our two brotherly countries, and ways to stop these attacks that do not serve the interests of the region’s security and stability, hoping that the Iranian side will prevail with wisdom and the voice of reason, and stay away from misguided calculations,” the Saudi defence minister said on X.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe