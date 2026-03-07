CDF Munir meets with Saudi defence minister, discusses Iranian attacks and defence agreement

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshall Asim Munir has met with the Saudi defence minister, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, to discuss the ongoing Middle East conflict and Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabia.

“We discussed the Iranian attacks on the Kingdom within the framework of the strategic defence agreement between our two brotherly countries, and ways to stop these attacks that do not serve the interests of the region’s security and stability, hoping that the Iranian side will prevail with wisdom and the voice of reason, and stay away from misguided calculations,” the Saudi defence minister said on X.