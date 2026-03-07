White House seeks bolder action on energy prices amid Iran conflict

The White House is asking federal agencies to step up efforts to address soaring energy prices from the Iran conflict, signalling a concern that steps taken so far may not be enough, Reuters reports citing two people familiar with the matter.

Senior US officials have asked the departments of Energy, Transportation and Treasury and the Environmental Protection Agency to provide more policy options, with an emphasis on measures that President Donald Trump could implement without congressional approval, one of the sources told Reuters.

The requests indicate that the White House is preparing for the possibility that bolder action may be needed if oil and gas prices continue to climb. Political analysts say higher gasoline prices could hurt Trump and his Republican Party in November’s midterm elections, when control of Congress is at stake.