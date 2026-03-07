E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Polio worker claims Rs6m stolen from her bank account

Our Correspondent Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:12am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SUKKUR: A polio worker, who was allegedly subjected to a criminal assault back in Sept 2024, has claimed that an amount of Rs6m has been stolen from her bank account.

Abida Unnar lodged an FIR at the Saddar police station of Jacobabad on Friday against her brother-in-law, Ilahi Bakhsh Bhutto, for allegedly defrauding her by withdrawing the money without her consent.

The suspect has been arrested, according to the police.

In Sept 2024, Mrs Unnar had first claimed that she was robbed of her belongings by muggers while she was administering polio drops to children in Allah Bakhsh Jakhrani village of Jacobabad district. She made such statement in a court. However, she changed her statement shortly afterwards to add that she was also subjected to a criminal assault. The modified statement was also filed in court.

A few days later, she came out with the allegation that she and her daughters had been forced out of their home by her in-laws and that she had to return to her parents.

Reporting the fresh incident, she told police on Friday that her brother-in- law used her ATM card without her knowledge to withdraw Rs6million from her bank account.

She said she came to know about the alleged fraud when she obtained a statement of her account, which showed only Rs250 as the balance.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe