Polio worker claims Rs6m stolen from her bank account

SUKKUR: A polio worker, who was allegedly subjected to a criminal assault back in Sept 2024, has claimed that an amount of Rs6m has been stolen from her bank account.

Abida Unnar lodged an FIR at the Saddar police station of Jacobabad on Friday against her brother-in-law, Ilahi Bakhsh Bhutto, for allegedly defrauding her by withdrawing the money without her consent.

The suspect has been arrested, according to the police.

In Sept 2024, Mrs Unnar had first claimed that she was robbed of her belongings by muggers while she was administering polio drops to children in Allah Bakhsh Jakhrani village of Jacobabad district. She made such statement in a court. However, she changed her statement shortly afterwards to add that she was also subjected to a criminal assault. The modified statement was also filed in court.

A few days later, she came out with the allegation that she and her daughters had been forced out of their home by her in-laws and that she had to return to her parents.

Reporting the fresh incident, she told police on Friday that her brother-in- law used her ATM card without her knowledge to withdraw Rs6million from her bank account.

She said she came to know about the alleged fraud when she obtained a statement of her account, which showed only Rs250 as the balance.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026