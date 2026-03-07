Aimal raises security concerns after Waziristan suicide attack

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has condemned a suicide attack near the Chashma Sarband checkpost on the Bannu-Miramshah Road in North Waziristan tribal district and expressed serious concerns about the deteriorating security situation in the region.

In a statement issued here on Friday evening, ANP central president Senator Aimal Wali Khan said the continued incidents of violence in the region raised serious questions about the state’s policy and its ability to maintain law and order.

He said that after repeated incidents of terrorism, the state must clearly explain to the Pakhtun population what its policy is regarding the region.

Mr Aimal said the frequent attacks in North Waziristan and other southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had created deep concern among residents and raised doubts about whether the writ of the state was effectively being maintained.

Says continued violence questions state’s ability to maintain law and order

“If the writ of the state is established in these areas, then why does bloodshed continue on a regular basis? And if the writ is not established, then who will take responsibility for this situation?”

The ANP leader also referred to a number of recent incidents that had triggered public concern.

He said that only recently, a minor girl was stopped from playing cricket, while another girl was subjected to violence for working to support her ailing parents.

Mr Aimal said such incidents continued to occur as both governments and state institutions appeared to remain silent.

“Incidents after incidents are taking place, yet the silence of the authorities continues,” he said, asking whether these developments are sending a particular message to Pakhtun society.

The ANP leader warned that the Pakhtun region was once again being pushed towards insecurity and fear though it had already paid a heavy price during decades of conflict and militancy.

He said no distinction should be made between so-called “good” and “bad” Taliban in the fight against militancy.

“Our party has consistently maintained that sustainable peace can only be achieved through indiscriminate and equal action against all extremist groups,” he said.

Mr Aimal urged the state to adopt a clear and decisive policy to eliminate terrorism and called for a transparent and non-discriminatory strategy to address the issue.

He said the Pakhtun population could no longer endure continued bloodshed and uncertainty in the region.

The ANP leader extended condolences to the families of those who lost lives in the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026