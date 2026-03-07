Rs220bn collected in taxes in current fiscal, so far

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) claims to have collected over Rs220 billion in tax revenue during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, reflecting a significant increase of Rs63bn in collection compared to the same period last year.

During the first eight months of the previous fiscal year, the authority had collected Rs156.3bn in taxes.

It was revealed in a meeting presided over by PRA Chairperson Moazzam Iqbal Sipra regarding monthly tax revenue targets.

During the meeting, the performance of different regional offices was reviewed. The performance of Lahore PRA commissioner was appreciated for achieving the monthly revenue target.

The chairperson also commended the performance of Faisalabad PRA commissioner for his efforts in improving revenue collection.

“The establishment of new tax sectors has contributed significantly to the increase in tax collection,” Mr Sipra said, adding that the additional administrative reforms would be introduced to achieve the largest tax collection target in the history of Punjab.

PGSHF: The Punjab government has expedite the provision of plots to members of the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF).

In a meeting held here on Friday, the participants sought complete verification of the relevant record before acquiring plots from private housing societies for foundation members. For this purpose, orders were issued to constitute a ‘due diligence committee’ so that all legal and technical aspects could be thoroughly reviewed.

The foundation’s managing director was asked to conduct field inspections of the potential sites.

According to the spokesperson, good location plots would be acquired from private developers for foundation members, and in the first phase, plots would be provided to approximately 15,000 members.

The spokesperson further stated that around 30 private developers had so far shown interest in the government initiative, while the procurement of plots would be ensured strictly on the basis of merit and transparency.

During the briefing, it was informed that the process of plot allotment would be completed successfully within the next few months.

The spokesperson added that members would be able to obtain possession of their plots after making only a 30pc payment while the remaining amount could be paid in easy installments as per the prescribed terms and conditions.

LESCO: A Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) detected power theft by the owners of a department store and pizza shop in Wagah town on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, the team found owners committing power theft allegedly through the main line. The team disconnected power supply to both premises and served detection bill besides submitting application to police station concerned to register a case against the power thieves.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026