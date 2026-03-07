Woman’s head stuck in cooking pot

KASUR: In a very rare incident, a family had to seek the help of Rescue 1122 as a woman’s head got stuck in a cooking pot on Friday at Zaheerabad Colony in the limits of Chunian Police Station.

According to Rescue 1122, a 31-year-old Fari Bibi was in trouble as her head got stuck in the silver pot while she was trying to drink milk, up to its last drop.

The woman raised a hue and cry as she panicked, forcing the family to call Rescue 1122.

The rescuers removed the pot, claiming that the woman remained unscathed.

Rescue 1122 also posted the incident on social media.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026