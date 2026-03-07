21 lawyers booked for attacking rival group

TOBA TEK SINGH: A group of six nominated and 15 unidentified lawyers has been booked for attacking other lawyers and opening fire at the Faisalabad District Courts Complex.

Complainant Advocate Yousaf Gujjar claimed in his FIR registered by the Kotwali Police that accused lawyers Rana Umair and his 20 accomplices opened fire on him and other lawyers in the lawn of the DBA.

He alleged that the incident occurred after an argument between the complainant and the accused over land record service centre.

No arrests have been made so far and police are investigating.

ACCIDENT: A person died after falling from a moving train near Old Chungi in Shorkot Cantonment.

Rescue 1122 said the deceased stuck his head out of the moving train and hit a pole installed along the track. Due to serious injuries, he fell off the train and died instantly. The rescuers handed over his body to the Railway police, but so far he could not be identified.

Meanwhile, a speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle on the Jhang Road in Faisalabad and biker Zain (19) died instantly while his pillion Qasim (18) received injuries and was shifted to the Allied Hospital.

E-BUS: The citizens of Jhang have urged the authorities to increase the number of electric bus stops keeping in view the needs of the working class, particularly women.

They said that currently e-buses were operating on three major routes of the city — Bhakkar Road, Gojra Road and Faisalabad Road — while an additional stop should be established on Chiniot Mor near the industrial area to facilitate employees, including women working in workshops, factories and offices.

They further said that a request had already been submitted to the district administration, but no action had been taken so far.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder said that following a request from female workers regarding a bus stop on the Faisalabad Road route, necessary instructions had been issued to review the demand.

RAPE: The Shorkot City Police on Friday arrested a youth after registering a case against him for allegedly sexually assaulting his real sister.

The complainant, a widow from Jalalpur Kamalana locality, claimed that her youngest daughter, 18, had been raped by her son.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026