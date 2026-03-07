E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Seraiki Ajrak Day celebrated

A Correspondent Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:12am
BAHAWALPUR: The Seraiki Ajrak Day was celebrated in Bahawalpur, Ahmedpur East, Khairpur Tamewali and other places across the district on Friday.

Special functions, sittings and gatherings were organised by different Seraiki bodies, where not only Seraiki speaking people participated but the Punjabi speaking residents also participated in large numbers.

The day was celebrated by people wearing blue Ajraks and dancing on the beats of drums, singing Seraiki songs and poetry.

On the occasion, the speakers, while highlighting the significance of the day and Seraiki Ajrak, described it as a symbol of happiness and prosperity. At the same time, they pointed out woes and deprivations of their areas, urging government functionaries to bring these ‘ignored’ regions at par with those of developed and beautified areas of Punjab.

CRIME RATE: The Vehari district police claimed that the crime graph during the month of February dropped as compared to previous three months’ figures.

Talking to Dawn on Friday, PRO Adnan Tariq said that Vehari DPO Tasawar Iqbal said that there was an 80, 55, 81, 54 and 71 per cent drop in crime rates in dacoities, robberies, motorcycle snatching, motorcycle thefts and property cases, respectively.

He said that with the use of geo-fencing and latest technology, there would be further decline in the crime rate during the coming months.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

