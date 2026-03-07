E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Vendor shot dead by four gunmen

Our Correspondent Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:12am
SARGODHA: A vendor was killed by four unidentified armed men outside the Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital early on Friday morning.

Zafar Iqbal Kaliar, a resident of Chak147-148, North Lakhuwana in Sillanwali, had set up a shop in front of the hospital gate. Police said at around 3am, four unknown assailants came to his shop, shot him dead and fled away.

The Urban Area Police had registered a case of the blind murder and started investigations.

FIRE: A fire broke out in a clothing shop in Sargodha Block 4, destroying goods worth millions of rupees.

A Rescue 1122 team reached the area and contained the fire, however, the entire stock of thread stored in a three-storey building was destroyed. According to details, a fire broke out on the third floor of a warehouse of a tap button shop in the central market of Sargodha city on Thursday night due to a short circuit.

The fire was brought under control by Rescue 1122 personnel.

BOOKED: The Sargodha Police claimed to have booked seven members of a gang of swindlers who looted people on the pretext of marriage.

According to the police, Munawar Bibi of Chak 109SB Sargodha said that an acquaintance Aslam of Chak 87SB proposed marriage to Mahnoor Bibi of Ghani Park area with her nephew.

She claimed that a marriage certificate was prepared from the court on Feb 27, 2026. She further claimed that he took Rs300,000 from her for safekeeping and convinced her not to carry this much cash and jewellery during a trip. However, she claimed when she demanded the money back on March 4, the suspects disappeared with the money and jewellery.

On this, locals handed over the bride to the police and the Saddar Police registered a case against Aslam, Mahnoor, Fatima alias Farzana, Ghulam Mustafa and three unknown persons.

The complainant claimed that the accused were professional swindlers who robbed people on the pretext of marriage and looted their property by implicating them in fake cases of adultery or threatening them with serious consequences.

The police were investigating the case and looking for the other accused in the case.

INJURED: Armed men stormed a shop and opened fire, injuring two young men.

According to the police, armed men entered a medicine shop in Chak Saida village of Miani Town of Sargodha and opened fire. As a result, Mudassar Hussain and Barakatul Hassan were critically injured. The injured were shifted to the hospital and the Miani Police were investigating.

SENTENCED: A Sargodha additional session judge sentenced a drug dealer to nine years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs80,000.

According to details, the police arrested Taswar Abbas red-handed with drugs in the Jhal Chakian area adjacent to Sargodha city two years ago.

The judge sentenced the accused drug dealer Taswar Abbas to nine years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs80,000.

DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that drug dealers were the scourge of society and a vigorous operation would continue to eradicate them.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

