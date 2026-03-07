FDE announces six-day spring break

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Friday announced a six-day spring break, starting from March 24. Schools and colleges will reopen on March 30, according to an official notification issued by FDE.

Meanwhile, FDE is set to have a permanent directorate general after a gap of around three years. The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has recommended the appointment of Javed Iqbal Mirza to the post of DG FDE (BS-21). Mr Mirza was already serving as Director Administration at FDE.

Following formalities, the federal government will issue a notification for his appointment. The post of DG has been vacant since July 2023. FDE is a regulatory body overseeing more than 430 schools and colleges in Islamabad.

The Federal Government School Teachers Association and Federal Government College Teachers Association appreciated the FPSC and the federal government for completing the appointment process. They said Mr Mirza is already familiar with the system and can bring positive changes. Teachers urged the federal government and the Ministry of Education to give him a free hand to improve school and college education.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026