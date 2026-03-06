Bangladesh recall Litton, Afif for Pakistan ODIs

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Thursday recalled Litton Das and Afif Hossain to their 15-member squad for the three-match One-day International series against Pakistan starting next week.

Pacers Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam also returned as the selection panel led by Gazi Ashraf Hossain made several changes to the squad that last played an ODI series against the West Indies in October.

Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan and Nasum Ahmed were dropped, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Hasan Mahmud were ruled out through injury.

Litton last played an ODI in July against Sri Lanka before missing the series against Afghanistan in the UAE and the West Indies at home.

“There may be questions about Litton Das’s recent ODI form, but he has been working closely with the coaches on his game,” Ashraf Hossain said.

“We... are considering him as an option to strengthen the middle order.”

Afif has not played international cricket since December 2024, when he featured in ODIs and T20Is against the West Indies.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will captain the side, with leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam providing spin options.

All three matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on the outskirts of Dhaka on March 11, 13 and 15.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said the Pakistan squad would arrive in Dhaka on March 8, dismissing media reports suggesting the tour had been called off due to the war in the Middle East.

Squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Soumya Sar­kar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026