Djokovic vows to keep playing as long as he has ‘fire and flair’

INDIAN WELLS: Novak Djokovic said he sees no reason to retire from tennis given that he is still motivated to compete and capable of beating the best players in the world.

The 38-year-old Serb defeated defending champion Jannik Sinner in a thrilling semi-final at the Australian Open in January before falling to world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the final, proving he is still a force on the sport’s biggest stages.

“It was an incredible feeling to be able to beat Sinner in five sets in one of the epic matches that I played in recent times in Australia, and then have another great match with Carlos, who was just too good in the end,” Djokovic told reporters at Indian Wells.

“For me, that has been a phenomenal result. So I have proven to myself primarily and to others that I can still compete at the highest level and beat these guys,” he said.

“So my logic is why not keep going as long as I have that fire and flair and quality and the motivation to do that.”

The 24-time Grand Slam champion said he enjoys picking and choosing his schedule, which revolves mostly around the four Grand Slams and tune-up events. He also makes space for the Indian Wells tournament in the California desert, where he is a five-time champion.

“I really enjoy the thrill of competition,” he said.

“I enjoy still getting out there in front of the fans and being competitive. Still number three in the world, so I don’t think it’s too bad in terms of the ranking and results and performances.

“So I’m still competitive. I still have that edge, and I’ll keep on going as long as I feel like it.”

‘SERENA MIGHT EYE WIMBLEDON FOR COMEBACK’

Meanwhile, Djokovic suggested that Serena Williams could see Wimbledon as the ideal venue to return to tennis if the 23-times Grand Slam champion decides to make a comeback to the game later this year.

The 44-year-old American has not played since the 2022 US Open, after which she said she was “evolving away from tennis,” but fuelled speculation about a potential return after re-entering the sport’s anti-doping pool last year.

“I think she’s coming back. I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to her, but I guess the sentiment is that she’s coming back, Djokovic told reporters at Indian Wells.

“I pick that one [Wimbledon] as well as her comeback, but yeah, I don’t know. I think she might maybe play a doubles tournament or two with Venus. That would be nice to see, just from my point of view and for tennis fans.”

Djokovic added that having one of the game’s most dominant figures back in action would be a welcome sight.

“She’s one of the greatest athletes,” he said. “It would be great to have her back.”

Tennis Channel analyst Prakash Amritraj said Serena would have to get some warm-up events under her belt before making a return at an event such as Wimbledon, where she won seven Grand Slam titles.Serena’s former coach Rick Macci has also recently commented on the speculation and said her impressive training regimen pointed towards a comeback.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026