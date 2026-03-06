Norris hungrier than ever to defend Formula One title

MELBOURNE: Lando Norris said on Thursday his tense world title triumph last year made him hungrier than ever to win another, with the McLaren ace having no concerns about being the hunted rather than the hunter.

The fresh-faced Briton held off teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a thrilling three-way fight that went all the way to the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

It made him McLaren’s first world champion since Lewis Hamilton secured the first of his seven titles in 2008, with the success also sealing the constructors’ crown.

Mercedes and Red Bull are seen as the narrow frontrunners ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix this weekend, but Norris is not worried.

“I don’t think we’re starting on the back foot. You know, even if you’re second, third or fourth quickest, I don’t think that’s on the back foot,” he said.

“I think that’s still a very good position to start. And I think in previous years, where it’s been harder to improve over the course of a season, we’ve certainly proved that you could. And I continue to believe that. It’s a long, very long season.”

The 26-year-old began his championship-winning year with victory at Melbourne, crossing the line ahead of Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell.

He had to wait another seven Grand Prix to top the podium again, as Piastri took control before the championship morphed into a three-man battle.

“I guess one of the big learning things from last year is to not get too frustrated with one bad race, two bad races, bad beginning of a year. It can always come back as long as you keep working hard,” said Norris.

With his championship on the line, Norris has done more training during the off-season than ever before, conscious that he is now the driver with a target on his back.

But the extra pressure has only spurred him on.

“I’m still just as hungry,” he said, with winning the title making him want to experience the euphoria again.

“You get that feeling the same as when you win one race, you want another one, For me, it was the same feeling with the championship — that one is amazing, but then you definitely want to achieve two. But honestly, when you get on track you’re not either (the hunted or the hunter),” he added.

“You certainly don’t think ‘I’m the hunted now’, and something changes.”

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026