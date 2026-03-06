Atalanta grab late equaliser at Lazio

ROME: USA international Yunus Musah struck a minute from time to snatch Atalanta a 2-2 draw at Lazio on Wednesday in the first leg of their Italian Cup semi-final.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s dinked finish put Lazio in front at the start of the second half, with Mario Pasalic turning in a rebound to haul Atalanta level minutes later.

An error from Pasalic allowed Boulaye Dia to sneak in and give Lazio the lead again on 87 minutes, but Musah ensured the teams will head to Bergamo for next month’s second leg with the tie level after drilling home late on.

Como and Inter drew 0-0 in the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026